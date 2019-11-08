Police arrest suspect in missing Anaih Blanchard investigation

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Florida (WKRG) – Ibraheem Yazeed, the person of interest connected to Aniah Blanchard’s disappearance has been arrested in Escambia County, Florida.

Blanchard, 19, was reported missing to Auburn Police on Oct. 24. She last communicated with a friend on Wednesday night, Oct. 23, just before midnight.

Aniah’s stepfather is UFC fighter Walt Harris.

According to WRBL, investigators say evidence from within Blanchard’s vehicle, recovered in Montgomery on Friday was examined by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and determined Blanchard was harmed and is considered to be a victim of foul play.Image

Aniah is described as a light-complexioned black female, 5’-6” , 125 lbs., brown eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a black dress, tan duck boots with black stockings.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding Aniah’s whereabouts, or other knowledge about the case is asked to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391 or the 24 hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.