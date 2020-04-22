Planet looks wilder, cleaner as people stay home this Earth Day

National News

by: CNN, The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Wednesday marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day!

Earth Day is widely recognized as the largest secular observance in the world. It start in 1970 because of growing concern over air pollution caused by leaded gas.

The holiday is celebrated around the world, marked by more than 1 billion people every year in over 190 countries. This year, it looks a little different amid the COVID-19 crisis. Most Earth Day events have been moved online.

To participate in online events, click here.

Just as Earth Day celebrations look different this year, the planet itself also looks different. Scientists are noticing changes to Earth’s environment as millions of people stay home.

Coyotes, pumas and goats are wandering around cities, while air pollution is down 30% in the northeastern U.S. and 49% in Rome. Sea turtles are nesting better without human interference.

Scientists think of this as a grand, but unintended, experiment that shows how much of a footprint humanity has on the planet.

  • This combination of Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, top, and Monday, April 20, 2020 photos shows New Delhi’s skyline. India’s air quality improved drastically during a nationwide lockdown to curb the COVID-19 coronavirus. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
  • This combination of Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, top, and Monday, April 20, 2020 photos shows India Gate in New Delhi. India’s air quality improved drastically during a nationwide lockdown to curb the COVID-19 coronavirus. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
  • These maps made available by NASA show nitrogen dioxide levels over California during March 2-6, 2020, pre-shutdown against the COVID-19 coronavirus; March 9-13 during soft shutdown measures, March 16-20 when “shelter in place” orders were announced, and March 23-27 during a full period of “shelter in place” orders. NO2 is a noxious gas emitted by motor vehicles, power plants, and industrial facilities. (NASA/European Space Agency via AP)
  • These maps made available by NASA show concentrations of nitrogen dioxide across China from January 1-20, 2020, before the quarantine against the COVID-19 coronavirus, and February 10-25, during the quarantine. NO2 is a noxious gas emitted by motor vehicles, power plants, and industrial facilities. (Joshua Stevens/NASA Earth Observatory, European Space Agency via AP)
  • FILE – In this Saturday, April 11, 2020 file photo, a pack of jackals eats dog food that was left for them by a woman at Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv, Israel. With a lockdown against the coronavirus crisis, the sprawling park is practically empty. This has cleared the way for packs of jackals to take over this urban oasis in the heart of the city as they search for food. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
  • These satellite images made available by NASA show lighting changes in Jianghan District, a commercial area of Wuhan, China and nearby residential areas on Jan. 19, 2020, before the COVID-19 quarantine, and Feb. 4, 2020, during the quarantine. (Joshua Stevens, Ranjay Shrestha/NASA, Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership, U.S. Geological Survey via AP)
  • These maps made available by the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute and European Space agency show the average nitrogen dioxide concentrations over Europe in March – April 2019, top, and from March 13 – April 13, 2020 during a lockdown against the COVID-19 coronavirus. NO2 is a noxious gas emitted by motor vehicles, power plants, and industrial facilities. (KNMI/ESA via AP)
  • These maps made available by NASA shows the average concentration of nitrogen dioxide in March 2015-19, top, and in March 2020 as people stay home against the COVID-19 coronavirus. NO2 is a noxious gas emitted by motor vehicles, power plants, and industrial facilities. (NASA via AP)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending Stories