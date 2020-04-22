Planet looks wilder, cleaner as people stay home this Earth Day

Wednesday marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day!

Earth Day is widely recognized as the largest secular observance in the world. It start in 1970 because of growing concern over air pollution caused by leaded gas.

The holiday is celebrated around the world, marked by more than 1 billion people every year in over 190 countries. This year, it looks a little different amid the COVID-19 crisis. Most Earth Day events have been moved online.

Just as Earth Day celebrations look different this year, the planet itself also looks different. Scientists are noticing changes to Earth’s environment as millions of people stay home.

Coyotes, pumas and goats are wandering around cities, while air pollution is down 30% in the northeastern U.S. and 49% in Rome. Sea turtles are nesting better without human interference.

Scientists think of this as a grand, but unintended, experiment that shows how much of a footprint humanity has on the planet.