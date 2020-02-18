Pigeon that can’t fly befriends puppy that can’t walk

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (CNN) – A bird that can’t fly has become best buds with an unlikely four-legged animal, and it’s the cutest thing you’ll see all day.

Herman the pigeon suffered neurological damage more than a year ago and can no longer fly.

The Mia Foundation, a rescue organization that rehabilitates animals with physical deformations, took him in.

The nonprofit’s founder, Sue Rogers, put Herman with Lundy, a chihuahua who can’t walk. The two really hit it off! Rogers says the two started cuddling immediately.

Rogers shared photos of the pair on social media, and people fell in love. The Mia Foundation raised $6,000 in just two days.

It’s unknown if the duo will stay together, as Lundy may already have a forever home lined up. The question is, will the new owner adopt Herman, too?