Pelosi to announce formal impeachment inquiry of Trump; Watch live at 5 p.m.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks as she participates in question and answer session with Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor in chief of The Atlantic, as part of the Atlantic Festival, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (WSAV) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will announce formal impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump according to two Democratic sources close to her, NBC News reports.

Pelosi (D-Calif.) is expected to announce the development after she meets with House chairmen and members of the Democratic caucus at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham responded to the reports saying that “President Trump is working hard on behalf of our country here in NYC while [the Democrats] continue to scream the word impeachment. Nothing new here.”

Georgia Congressman John Lewis earlier on Tuesday made his case for impeachment on the House floor. He says the inquiry is required to learn the truth of whether a foreign power was asked to interfere in the 2020 election.

“We will never find the truth unless we use the power given to the House of Representatives, and the House alone, to begin an official investigation as dictated by the Constitution,” Lewis said. “The future of our democracy is at stake.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, at least 166 Democrats — more than two-thirds of the caucus — supported some type of impeachment action.

