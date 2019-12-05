Pelosi: Articles of impeachment will be drafted

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday the drafting of articles of impeachment against President Trump.

Speaker Pelosi asked The House Judiciary Committee to proceed with articles of impeachment, saying “President Trump has violated the constitution” and “has left us no choice but to act.”

“If we allow a President to be above the law, we do so surely at the peril of our Republic. In America no one is above the law,” Pelosi said.

“The facts are uncontested,” Pelosi added. “The President abused his power for his own personal political benefit at the expense of our national security by withholding military aid, a crucial Oval Office meeting in exchange for an announcement of an investigation into his political rival.”

Moments after Pelosi’s announcement, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a tweet that “We look forward to a fair trial in the Senate.”

