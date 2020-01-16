Parnas – “President Trump knew exactly what was going on”

(NBC News) – Lev Parnas, One of the Rudy Giuliani associates indicted in connection to the Ukraine scandal, says “President Trump knew exactly what was going on.”

“President Trump knew exactly what was going on. He was aware of all my movements. I wouldn’t do anything without the consent of Rudy Giuliani or the president,” he said.

Parnas sat down with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Wednesday to explain why he wants to testify as part of the impeachment investigation.

“I want to get the truth out because I feel it’s important for our country,” Parnas said.

Parnas has been implicated in an alleged attempt to pressure the Ukrainian government to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

