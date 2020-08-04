Parents of students with disabilities face tough financial, educational decisions amid COVID-19

(CNBC) – For the more than 7 million students with disabilities in our nation’s schools, COVID-19 presents a new challenge. Families are facing tough educational and financial choices that could have lasting impacts.

Isla, who is almost 11, has Down syndrome. She’s taking summer classes and doing therapy online through the free, special education services her school district is providing.

Isla’s parents, Jim and Dori Newton, worry virtual learning could delay Isla’s progress and derail their family’s finances. The Newton’s are considering homeschooling, but it’s pricey.

“That can average between five to 10,000 [dollars] per child, in addition to the services that they will need,” Dori said.

Employee benefits can help families save up to pay for therapies and other costs. A family can save up to $7,100 pre-tax in a health savings account this year, and up to $2,750 in a flexible spending account.

“If you haven’t enrolled in one of these plans, an FSA or HSA, then see if that’s open to you,” Jessica Tuman, VP of Voya Cares, said. “Because they’ve changed the rules and the regulations now so that you can actually open one this year throughout the course of 2020.”

An “able account” lets you save even more for a special needs child, up to $15,000 a year and up to $100,000 over time, without jeopardizing key government benefits.

However, the Newtons, who now reply solely on Jim’s income, say saving up to pay for private services is tough.

“We don’t have the resources to do it, the funds to do it,” Dori said. “And we’re just trying to focus on getting through this, this really difficult educational time.”