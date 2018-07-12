Papa John's founder resigns as chairman after reportedly using N-word during training exercise
NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on Papa John's founder's use of a racial slur (all times local):
12:00 a.m.
Papa John's says founder John Schnatter has resigned as chairman of the board.
The company made the announcement late Wednesday, hours after Schnatter apologized for using a racial slur during a conference call in May.
The apology comes after Forbes cited an anonymous source saying the pizza chain's marketing firm broke ties with the company afterward.
Forbes said Schnatter used the N-word during a media training exercise. When asked how he would distance himself from racist groups, Schnatter reportedly complained that Colonel Sanders never faced a backlash for using the word.
In a statement released by Louisville, Kentucky-based Papa John's, Schnatter said reports attributing use of "inappropriate and hurtful" language to him were true.
___
4:20 p.m.
Papa John's founder John Schnatter is apologizing after reportedly using a racial slur during a conference call in May.
The apology Wednesday comes after Forbes cited an anonymous source saying the pizza chain's marketing firm broke ties with the company afterward.
Forbes said Schnatter used the N-word during a media training exercise. When asked how he would distance himself from racist groups, Schnatter reportedly complained that Colonel Sanders never faced a backlash for using the word.
In a statement from Papa John's, Schnatter said reports attributing use of "inappropriate and hurtful" language to him were true. He said, "Regardless of the context, I apologize."
Schnatter stepped down as CEO last year after blaming slowing sales growth on the outcry surrounding football players kneeling during the national anthem. He remains chairman.
