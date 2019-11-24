Over 1,000 Indiana hospital patients possibly exposed to HIV, hepatitis

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU/CNN) – Over 1,000 patients at an Indiana hospital are concerned with their health months after being treated.

Goshen Health sent out letters to 1,182 patients notifying them that they found surgical tools were improperly sterilized during their time at the hospital. The hospital says one of their seven sterilization techs missed a step. Now, patients who had surgery between April and September of this year are an “extremely low” risk of getting viruses such as Hepatitis C, Hepatitis B, and HIV.

“This is someone you trust, you’re supposed to have strict procedures and finding out that they didn’t follow that?” one former Goshen Health patient said. “It’s unwelcomed, it’s life and death at this point it feels like.”

The hospital apologized, saying it fell below its own “very high standards”.

“You can’t just be sorry for that, that is something, this is our lives at this point that’s being tampered with,” the patient said.

Goshen Health is offering free blood testing at one of its outpatient centers. Patients will get blood results in seven to ten days.