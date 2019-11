MARION COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) – One person is dead after a plane crashed at the Stuart Air Show in Marion County, Florida Friday.

Officials say the plane went down nose first during a practice routine. The FAA stated that the aircraft was approaching the end of a runway at the time.

The pilot was the only one on board. The victim’s name has not been released, but officials say he was an adult male.

There has been no word on what caused the crash.

This incident is under investigation.