Oklahoma teen blames laced marijuana after throwing baby in parking lot

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR/NBC News) – An Oklahoma teen says he was high on laced marijuana when he attacked a baby outside of an Edmond supermarket.

Security footage shows the teen beating on moving cars in the parking lot before the attack. He then approaches a mother pushing a shopping cart with her baby in it, grabs the child’s car seat and throws it on the pavement.

The 17-year-old then tried to bend a parking sign with his bare hands.

After the suspect allegedly “exposed himself” and “flipped people off”, he stripped down and ran through moving traffic to a nearby neighborhood. He started demanding weapons from neighbors.

Once police got the suspect in handcuffs, he told them he smoked marijuana earlier that day and believed it may have been laced with acid or PCP.

The teen was arrested on multiple charges including Aggravated Assault & Battery, Assault on a Police Officer, Indecent Exposure, Public Intoxication, and Malicious Injury or Destruction of Property.

A similar incident happened less than a month ago between another teenager and Edmund police. Isaiah Lewis was shot and killed by officers after running through backyards naked and breaking into a stranger’s home.

Officials said the toxicology reports have not been released, so they can not say if the two incidents are related. They said right now they are trying to figure out who is distributing laced marijuana.