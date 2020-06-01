Oklahoma officers take knee with crowd at George Floyd protest

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (CNN) – There was a moment of solidarity at one Oklahoma protest when armed guards stationed in front of the Oklahoma County Jail took a knee with the crowd.

Some protesters say the gesture was a good start.

“I feel like that’s a good stand, especially I like how everybody is coming together as one,” protester Joe McCormick said. “It kind of shows they feel us a little bit.”

Others are a little unsure.

“I see it, but I’m just going to be honest with you, because of the past and what’s been going on, did they really take the knee for them, or for us?” protester DJ Lil Smurf, who declined to give his real name, said.

Police on scene were encouraging people to exercise their rights.

“We certainly welcome a peaceful, lawful protest,” Oklahoma City Police Captain Larry Withrow said.

Meanwhile, those at the protest said they just want to be treated fairly.

“I’m a black man, and I’m going to protect myself with my rights,” DJ Lil Smurf said. “If that means I’m being treated unfairly, they’re going to have to deal with me.”

Others say anger is what drove them to protest.

“I’ve never been so enraged about something I felt like coming out,” Bryce MacGillivray said. “I’m kind of a silent majority kind of dude but we gotta stand up for stuff.”