Official: Gunman's resignation email had no sign of shooting

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - The resignation email the gunman sent hours before the shooting at a municipal building was brief, unremarkable and didn't foreshadow the upcoming violence that would kill 12 people, a city official told The Associated Press on Monday.

The email was released at 4 p.m. after authorities cleared it for distribution.

Read the resignation letter here.

Twelve people were killed and several others were injured when DeWayne Craddock opened fire inside the municipal building Friday afternoon, authorities said. He was an engineer with the city's utility department and died at the hospital after exchanging gunfire with police.

Officials have not said why Craddock notified his superior of his plans to leave his job. Police Chief James Cervera said investigators are retracing the gunman's movements on the day of the attack as well as reviewing his personal and professional lives searching for a motive.

