Officer takes 8-year-old girl to ‘Daddy Daughter Dance’ after her father’s death

VAN BUREN, Ark. (CNN) – An 8-year-old girl from Arkansas had a night to remember at her school’s daddy-daughter dance thanks to a school resource officer.

Avey Cox is in second grade. Her father died during the holidays, and she did not think she’d be able to attend the daddy-daughter dance.

Corporal Harvey’s chief reached out to all of his officers and suggested they volunteer to escort students without fathers, so Harvey stepped in for Avey.

“I reached out to the mother. The mother came and said it was okay,” Harvey said. “The last thing I wanted to do was to get rejected by a second grader.”

Harvey said he then formally asked Avey to be his date to the daddy-daughter dance. She said yes!

The two coordinated their outfits, took photos, and rode in a limo to get pizza before heading to the event.

“It meant a lot because I actually got to go and see all my friends there, and I got to go with them and have a lot of fun,” Avey said.

Harvey said he thinks he embarrassed himself a little bit on the dance floor, but Avey said that was one of her favorite parts of the night.

Harvey has three daughters of his own, but they have all aged out of the daddy-daughter dance.