Officer shot in NC, ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted

FOREST CITY, N.C. (WSPA) — Police are looking for an armed and dangerous man they say shot an officer Monday morning in Forest City, N.C.

According to Forest City Police Chief Chris LeRoy, officers were called to Hill Street around 8:30 a.m. for a suspicious person who was reportedly armed.

Akeil Franklin (From: Rutherford Co. Sheriff’s Office)

LeRoy said officers found 20-year-old Akeil Franklin, who was wanted for probation violations, in the woods nearby.

When officers attempted to speak to Franklin, LeRoy said that he pulled out a gun and fired at officers.

One officer was hit by gunfire. LeRoy said officers returned fire but they do not believe Franklin was hit.

Police said the officer, Jamie Hill, was airlifted to Spartanburg Medical Center and is currently in critical but stable condition. The police chief said Hill has been with the Forest City Police for three years.

Sr. Officer Jamie Hill

Numerous officers from around the area are assisting in the search for Franklin, LeRoy said.

The other two officers involved have been placed on administrative leave during the course of the investigation.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has also been called to investigate.

All three officers were wearing body cameras at the time of the shooting, the police chief said.

Anyone with information on Franklin’s location is asked to call the Forest City Police at 828-286-2911.