October 4th is National Taco Day

(CNN) – October 4th celebrates a mexican food favorite with National Taco Day.

According to NationalTacoDay.com, Americans ate nearly 5-billion tacos last year.

Many restaurants like Del Taco, Qdoba, On the Border, Tijuana Flats and Taco Bell are offering special deals.

According to Promocodes.com deals include:

Taco Bell – Taco Bell is back with its $5 National Taco Day Gift Set that includes four tacos.

Tijuana Flats – Hold on to your hot sauce because Tijuana Flats is celebrating National Taco Day for three full days. Starting Oct. 4, head to any Tijuana Flats location to enjoy two tacos, chips and a drink for just $5.99 all day, each day Friday – Sunday. Tacos are served made-to-order with guests’ choice of toppings and protein, while fish or steak tacos are $1 extra. Throughout the weekend, this delicious deal can be paired with a Mexican beer, in place of a drink, for just $2 more.

Taco Bueno – Celebrate National Taco Day The Bueno Way! .49¢ Party Tacos® ALL DAY Today! (10/4/2019)

Ortega – Ortega is celebrating National Taco Day this October 4th with an online printable coupon saving you $1.00 when you buy any two Ortega products!Jack in the Box- For eClub members can enjoy– 2 free tacos with any purchase, valid 10/4/19 ONLY. Not a member, sign up here to get your coupon: https://www.jackinthebox.com/offers