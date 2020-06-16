NYC police unions allege officers poisoned at Shake Shack; NYPD investigation says ‘no criminality’

NEW YORK (AP/CNN) — New York City police have determined there was no criminality by Shake Shack employees after three officers drank milkshakes believed to be contaminated with bleach.

NYPD’s Chief of Detectives tweeted early Tuesday that the determination came after a thorough investigation.

Police believe that a solution used to clean the milkshake machines wasn’t fully cleared and may have gotten into the officers’ drinks.

The New York Police Benevolent Association (PBA) implied before the investigation that bleach had been placed in the officers’ drinks. PBA president Patrick Lynch implied in a statement that the incident was an attack on police.

Shake Shack tweeted Monday that it was “horrified” by the reports and was working with police.

On Tuesday morning, the burger chain tweeted that they were “relieved to hear the officers are all okay” and were “working hard to get the full picture.”