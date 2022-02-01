NYC police honor 2nd officer killed in Harlem shooting

In an undated photo provided by the New York City Police Department, NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora, who was involved in a police shooting, Jan. 21, 2022, in New York City, is shown. Officer Mora, gravely wounded in a Harlem shooting that took his partner’s life last week, has also died of his injuries, police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (Courtesy of NYPD via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police officers are attending a wake Tuesday at St. Patrick’s Cathedral to honor one of the two officers killed in an ambush at a Harlem apartment.

Officer Wilbert Mora, 27, was taken off life support a week ago, four days after he and Officer Jason Rivera, 22, were shot while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Rivera died the night of the Jan. 21 shooting.

A wake for Mora is being held at the cathedral Tuesday afternoon and evening. His funeral will be held there Wednesday.

The young officerswere shot when they were called to a Harlem apartment by a woman who said she needed help with her 47-year-old son. Authorities said Lashawn J. McNeil threw open a door in the apartment and shot the officers in a hallway. A third officer shot McNeil as he tried to flee. He died a few days later.

Rivera died the night of the shooting. His funeral was Friday at St. Patrick’s.

Mora was in critical condition for days but after it was clear he wouldn’t survive, he was kept on life support so his organs could be donated in accordance with his and his family’s wishes.

He joined the police academy in 2018 and since November 2019 had been assigned to the Harlem precinct where the shooting happened. Police records show he made 33 arrests in his short time on the force.

The officer was remembered by a colleague as being approachable, humble, happy and eager to help despite the impression made by his imposing football player’s frame.

Mora and Rivera were the first NYPD officers since 2017 to be killed in the line of duty.

Associated Press photographer John Minchillo contributed to this report.