MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WPIX) — Multiple injuries have been reported after a crane caught fire and collapsed in Manhattan on Wednesday morning, officials said

The four-alarm blaze happened at 550 Tenth Ave. between 40th and 41st streets in Hell’s Kitchen at around 7:30 a.m., FDNY officials said. The fire was under control by around 9 a.m.

The crane was atop a vacant building that had been under construction, according to the FDNY.

Video footage shows the crane on fire atop the building before a piece of the structure breaks off and collapses into a building across the street. The debris from the collision then falls into the streets below as pedestrians take cover.

At least four civilians and one firefighter were reported injured.

Traffic near the Lincoln Tunnel was backed up on Wednesday morning as a result of the accident, according to the Port Authority. Officials said motorists should avoid the area between Tenth and Eleventh avenues from West 41st to West 42nd streets.

“We were extremely lucky,” NYC Mayor Eric Adams said at the scene.

