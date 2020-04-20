NYC cancels LGBTQ Pride March, 2 other major parades

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City won’t allow public events in June, including three of the city’s major annual celebrations: the National Puerto Rican Day Parade, the Celebrate Israel parade, and the Pride parade on its 50th anniversary.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday that the events would be canceled or at least postponed. He says it’s a painful but necessary step as the city fights the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the mayor says hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers would need to be tested for the coronavirus daily before city officials could start to loosen restrictions.

The need for more testing comes as the daily COVID-19 death toll in New York state appeared to have reached a plateau.