Nurse arrested in Hacienda Healthcare sexual assault after disabled patient gives birth

PHOENIX, Arizona - (KPNX) -- A 36-year-old licensed nurse at Hacienda Healthcare was arrested on a sexual assault charge after a patient with significant intellectual disabilities gave birth at the Phoenix facility.



Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said police believe the suspect, identified as Nathan Sutherland, is responsible for sexually assaulting the woman who gave birth on December 29th.



On January 8th Phoenix police served a search warrant for the DNA of male Hacienda Healthcare employees. Police said a match was discovered between Sutherland and the baby Tuesday.



Williams called the crime an "unspeakable act" and said the department was working nonstop on the case she referred to as the "highest priority for the department."



Sutherland was arrested Tuesday evening after his DNA sample was determined to be a match with DNA from the baby. He was booked on one count of sexual assault and one count of vulnerable adult abuse.



