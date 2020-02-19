NSA leaker, Reality Winner seeks clemency

Reality Winner enters guilty plea

(CNN/WSAV) – NSA leaker, Reality Winner, wants to be added to President Donald Trump’s clemency list.

Winner is a former NSA contractor from Augusta, Georgia who leaked a classified document about a Russian cyber-attack on a U.S. voting software supplier in 2016.

Court documents show Winner filed a petition for commutation of her sentence last week.

Winner’s attorney spoke on the same day when President Trump granted clemency to 11 convicted high-profile criminals, including former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich.

Her attorney says Winner has been diagnosed with a string of ailments, including depression, anxiety and bulimia.

At the same time, the attorney says Winner has expressed remorse and has been a model inmate.

She was later sentenced to more than five years and is set to be released in December next year.

