North Carolina woman shot after bullet flies through apartment wall

ASHEVILLE, NC (CNN) – A North Carolina woman is in critical condition after being hit by a bullet fired from a nearby apartment.

Police say they were called to Hillcrest Midday apartments Saturday for a head injury. When they arrived, they found the victim has been struck in the head by a bullet that came through her bedroom wall.

“She’s a 19-year-old girl laying on the bed, relaxing, completely innocent in this whole thing,” Lt. Aardema with the Asheville Police Department said. “Very, very scary.”

Aardema said it was a miracle that the victim was awake and able to talk when first responders arrived. She is currently in critical, but stable condition at the hospital.

Police have already brought several people in for questioning. Right now, they do not believe she was targeted.