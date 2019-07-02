Nike pulls Betsy Ross flag sneaker after Colin Kaepernick complaint, report says

(WSAV) – Nike is pulling a sneaker featuring the Betsy Ross flag from the shelves following a complaint from Colin Kaepernick, according to the Wall Street Journal.

According to the journal, Kaepernick told Nike that he and others found the Betsy Ross flag symbol offensive because of its connection to slavery.

The Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July had already been sent to retailers, the Journal reports. They were originally set to be released Monday and retail at $140, according to Sneakernews.com, but they are no longer available online.

According to the Journal, Kaepernick declined to comment.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey took to Twitter to express his disappointment and said he is asking the state’s Commerce Authority to withdraw all financial incentives for the company to locate there.

It is a shameful retreat for the company. American businesses should be proud of our country’s history, not abandoning it. 6/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) July 2, 2019