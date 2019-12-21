Newborn, toddler left in car while parents shopped at Ikea

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CNN) – Police were called to a Pennsylvania Ikea parking lot when shoppers saw two young children in a car alone.

Police say a newborn and a 15-month-old wearing coats were locked inside of a vehicle. The car was off, the heat was off, and it was 31 degrees outside.

The children’s father claimed he entered the store before the mother and that the children were only alone in the car for about 15 minutes. Police checked security footage and found out the children were actually alone in the car for 56 minutes.

“It’s not safe, I mean there’s temperature for instance,” one shopper, Jessica said. “You don’t know who’s around the neighborhood. Someone could break in.”