New York’s statewide plastic bag ban begins Sunday

NEW YORK (CNN) – A new ban on plastic bags is going into effect in New York on Sunday.

Starting Sunday, businesses across the state are not allowed to use single-use plastic bags.

The law, signed by Governor Andrew Cuomo last March, aims to help protect wildlife and the environment. Most stores and businesses will impose a 5 cent fee on shoppers for paper bags. Shoppers are encouraged to bring their own reusable bags instead.

There are a few exceptions to new rule. Bags used for raw meat, prescription drugs and dry cleaning can still be plastic.

There are over 23 billion plastic bags used each year in New York.