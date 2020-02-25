New Orleans organizers prepare for Mardi Gras finale

NEW ORLEANS (CNN/WVUE) – From beads and parade floats, to booze and bourbon street, New Orleans knows how to throw a great party before the Christian Lenten season begins.

“It’s like Christmas for New Orleans,” explains Staci Rosenberg, captain of Krewe of Muses.

Mardi Gras marking the last day of the carnival season.

“It’s hard to imagine how much people look forward to the parade every year, how much they look forward to Mardi Gras and you want to make it worth their while,” said Rosenberg.

To make it worthwhile the krews have been preparing for months.

Dr. Stephen Hales, a Rex Historian said. “You’ve got sculptors, painters, seamstress, jewelers, paper arts, a whole series of industries that really make this such a beautiful celebration.”

Mardi Gras fuels the city’s economy and guarantees a memorable time for the thousands that come to watch the parades

This year, a focus on sustainable and recyclable throws.

“We have really tried to emphasize quality over quantity, go with more reusable items and so we do have a lot of those this year,” said Rosenberg.

A large portion of the beads will get recycled, highlighting just one of the many aspects already being planned for 2021.

“We already have designs for next year’s parade ready to go, so the whole process starts over,” says Dr. Hales.

