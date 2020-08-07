New deadline, end of U.S. Census moved a month up

This Sunday, April 5, 2020, letter shows a Census form mailed to a resident in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The U.S. Census announced its new deadline is September 30. The previous deadline was in October.

The U.S. Census’ data helps determine how communities are funded through state and federal programs, how lines are drawn for U.S. House of Representatives, South Carolina State House and municipal government seats and how economic development programs are also funded.

In past years, census workers would conduct door-to door visits to residents to help them complete the census.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, those workers have been sidelined as well as census workers who would normally attend community and special events.

How to Fill Out the Census:

Fill out the paper form sent to residents in March by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Call 844-330-2020 (English) or 844-468-2020 (Spanish)

Visit www.my2020census.gov

Each process is expected to take between 3-10 minutes, depending on how many people live in each household.

The Census does not require an ID.

Each resident is reminded the Census is not allowed, by law, to share any personal identifying information with any agency or organization.