New coronavirus relief plan takes shape

WASHINGTON (NBC News) – A coronavirus relief plan appears to be taking shape on Capitol Hill after weeks of delay.

“I feel optimistic that there is a light at the end of the tunnel, but how long that tunnel is remains to be seen,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said after Wednesday’s negotiations.

The current plan includes $400 dollars a week in expanded unemployment benefits, down from $600, and a ban on evictions till the end of the year.

It also includes $10 billion for the Postal Service to help with mail-in ballots, but nothing so far on money for schools, state and local governments, or food relief.

