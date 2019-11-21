Nearly 150 graves found buried on grounds of Florida high school

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An unsettling discovery was made at Kings High School in Tampa.

145 graves were found buried on the school property. Researchers say it may have been a history cemetery before the school was even built and that the majority of the people buried there were African Americans.

School officials say they are working with a medical examiner and state archaeologist to decide what to do with the land. If the school district is allowed to keep it, they say they will find a proper way to memorialize the people buried there.

Officials are expected to make a decision about the property within the next 30 days.

