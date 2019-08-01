NC gun shop billboard targets congresswomen

MURPHY, N.C. (WYFF) – A small gun shop in North Carolina is under fire after a billboard took aim at four congresswomen.

The billboard features representatives Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) with the slogan: “The 4 Horsemen are Idiots.”

The women are often referred to as “The Squad” and known for their staunch opposition to President Donald Trump. President Trump has recently been critical of the four lawmakers.

The sign, which advertises Cherokee Guns in Murphy, started getting attention Sunday when the store posted a photo on Facebook saying only “Share.”

The billboard is drawing a mixed reaction from residents of the small town.

“They don’t know what our forefathers went through to make America. This is insanity!” Brian Wight said in tears.

“How can you be that small-minded to post something like that on a billboard? And he’s done something like that in the past that upset my mom very much,” De’Andre Jackson said.

“It ain’t the billboard. It’s the women that our country have allowed to come in to infiltrate this country,” Wight said. “It only takes one, then two, then three, then four, then 10 and then 20 and 30 America is no more.”

The owner of Cherokee Guns said his decision to purchase the billboard stems from his patriotism. He is also making sticker versions of the board to those who “eat a piece of bacon and say they’re voting for Trump in 2020.”

“We stand up against socialism in this country. People need to understand that they cannot accept socialism,” the owner said. “We’re true patriots and that’s what this billboard stands for.”

