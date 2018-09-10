NC governor urges preparation for Florence as forecasters say state is in ‘bullseye’ of storm

ATLANTA (AP) – The Latest on Hurricanes Florence and Isaac (all times local):

11:30 a.m.



North Carolina’s governor has urged residents to get prepared for Hurricane Florence as forecasters predict the state could be in the “bullseye” of the storm.



Gov. Roy Cooper said the state is bracing for three threats from Hurricane Florence: ocean surges along the coast, strong winds, and island flooding. He said North Carolina is “bracing for a hard hit” in what forecasters say will be a statewide event.





Evacuations of coastal communities began Monday and are expected to continue over the next few days.



Cooper said 200 National Guard troops have already been activated. He’s also asked President Donald Trump for a disaster declaration so the state can get federal help as quickly as possible.



11: 10 a.m.



Officials along in North Carolina’s coast are issuing a mandatory evacuation order for all visitors and residents on Hatteras Island as Hurricane Florence moves closer to the East Coast.



Dare County officials have announced that a mandatory evacuation order goes into effect on Hatteras Island at noon Monday. A mandatory evacuation for residents and visitors in other areas of the county goes into effect at 7 a.m. Tuesday.



Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency and is urging all North Carolinians to prepare.



The state’s Division of Marine Fisheries is also calling on fishermen to start preparing and should remove fishing gear from the water well before the storm arrives. Vessel owners should make sure to check safety equipment is working and remove boats from the water or take them to safe harbor as the storm approaches.



11 a.m.



Hurricane Florence has strengthened into a Category 3 storm with 115 mph (185 kph) maximum-sustained winds as it swirls toward the U.S. East Coast.



Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center say Florence is expected to be an extremely dangerous storm by the time it nears the coast of South Carolina or North Carolina on Thursday.



As of 11 a.m. EDT, Florence was centered about 580 miles south-southeast of Bermuda, moving west at 13 mph.



Far behind Florence is Hurricane Isaac, which had maximum sustained winds at 75 mph (120 kph). Isaac was centered about 1,150 miles (1,855 kilometers) east of the Windward Islands and moving west at 14 mph (22 kph).



The hurricane center says Isaac is a very small hurricane and its intensity could fluctuate as it approaches the Caribbean. However, it’s still expected to be at or near hurricane strength by the time it reaches the Lesser Antilles.



Forecasters said Hurricane Helene was strengthening far from land over the open Atlantic, centered about 375 miles (600 kilometers) west of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands.

