NBCUniversal unveils details of new streaming service Peacock

(NBC) – NBCUniversal unveiled new details about its new streaming platform, Peacock.

Matt Strauss, Peacock chairman, said NBC is taking a different approach than other players in the streaming wars. Strauss said Peacock will be totally free for its audience.

“Peacock Free” will be ad-supported and offered to any consumer, regardless of their cable provider.

“Peacock Premium” will have double the content and will be free to Comcast and Cox customers. It will cost everyone else $5 a month. There is also an ad-free “Premium” option available for $10 a month.

“Peacock Premium” will feature more than 600 movies and 400 series from popular dramas to new originals.

One of those new originals will be a new show called “Girls 5Eva”, produced by Tina Fey.

Peacock will also feature news and sports content, along with early streaming of NBC’s late night shows. It will be available in time for viewers to stream content from the Olympics in Tokyo.

Comcast subscribers can stream the service on April 15. Peacock will debut nationally on July 15.