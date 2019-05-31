National Spelling Bee ends in first-ever 8-way tie
OXON HILL, Md. (AP) - Eight spellers were better than the dictionary. They were better than anything the Scripps National Spelling Bee could throw at them. And they all ended up with a hand on the trophy.
In the most extraordinary ending in the 94-year history of the competition, the bee ended in an eight-way tie on Thursday night.
The eight co-champions spelled the final 47 words correctly, going through five consecutive perfect rounds.
Each will get the full winner's prize of $50,000 in cash.
They are: Rishik Gandhasri, Erin Howard, Saketh Sundar, Shruthika Padhy, Sohum Sukhatankar, Abhijay Kodali, Christopher Serrao and Rohan Raja.
