Nashville to host dedication to civil rights icon John Lewis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville officials are inviting the public to celebrate and remember civil rights icon John Lewis in an upcoming dedication ceremony.

Earlier this year, Nashville’s Metro Council renamed a large portion of Fifth Avenue North to Rep. John Lewis Way.

Councilwoman Zulfat Suara submitted the request last year, focusing on Lewis’ work to desegregate Nashville’s lunch counters before becoming a long-serving congressman in Georgia.

According to The Tennessean, the city will host a dedication July 16 and 17.

The event was originally scheduled for February but was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Lewis died in July of 2020 after battling advanced pancreatic cancer. Lewis was 80 years old.

