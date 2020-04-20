Murder suspect caught breaking social distancing rules on Florida beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSAV) – Police say they caught a murder suspect in Florida after he failed to follow social distancing rules.

Mario Matthew Gatti

Jacksonville Beach Police say they spotted Mario Matthew Gatti on the beach. Since he wasn’t exercising, he was violating regulations.

When officers approached Gatti, they identified him as a suspect for a murder in Pennsylvania.

Gatti now faces multiple charges in Florida, including Giving False Information and Drug Possession, in addition to the Homicide charge awaiting him in Pennsylvania.