Multiple arrests, injuries as Straight Pride parade clashes with counterprotesters in Boston

BOSTON, Ma. (WHDH) – Multiple people were arrested in Boston Saturday as a Straight Pride parade marched through the streets and was met with dozens of counterprotesters.

Some members of the parade said they were marching to exercise their rights to freedom of speech, while other used it to speak out against the LGBTQ community.

“They know they’ve chosen that lifestyle,” parade participant Karen Childress said. “They were not created that way.”

Other participants said it was about feeling oppressed.

“I feel oppressed as a Republican because I can’t walk around my city with a MAGA hat on without getting harassed,” one marcher said.

The parade was met with fiery counterprotests as hundreds lined the streets of the parade route.

“By attempting to organize a Straight Pride parade, people are just trying to make fun of and ignore the very, very real and dangerous oppression that LGBTQ plus people have gone through,” counterprotester Gina Rose said.

The parade ended at City Hall Plaza, where the Straight Pride parade held a rally.

Boston police say 36 people were arrested and four officers were injured. There is no word on the officers’ conditions.