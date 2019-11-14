Mother at center of “YouTube” abuse case dies

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KPNX) – Machelle Hobson, an Arizona mother was accused of abusing her adopted children who appeared in viral YouTube videos, died on Tuesday.

Pinal County Attorney Kent Volkmer said Wednesday that to the best of his knowledge, Hobson died of natural causes.

Volkmer added that the information on Hobson’s death was given to his office by her defense attorneys and they did not give him specifics.

Hobson was deemed unfit to stand trial in August after she suffered a brain injury while in custody.

Volkmer said Wednesday that he believed the brain injury was not self-inflicted nor was it the result of an assault, but said he had no background information on the injury.

Hobson had been in a medical facility receiving treatment, and her representatives were back in court earlier this month to determine whether Hobson would ever be ready for trial.

Court documents paint a shocking picture of what went on in Hobson’s Maricopa home.

The children, who ranged from 3 to 15 years old, told authorities they would be pepper-sprayed, beaten, forced to take ice baths and locked in a closet without food, water or access to a restroom for days.

