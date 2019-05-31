More than a dozen women suing FBI

(NBC) - A group of female recruits is suing the FBI.

More than a dozen women say they experienced a hostile work environment, sexual harassment and gender discrimination.

The FBI said it can't comment on the lawsuit, but it does encourage a diverse and respectful work environment. According to the federal agency, 32 percent of the training academy class in Quantico this year are women.

The women involved in the suit are asking for damages for emotional distress, to be reinstated into the training academy and for all instructors to undergo sensitivity training.

