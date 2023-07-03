HOUSTON (KIAH) — A teenager who disappeared in 2015 has been found alive but injured.

Rudy Farias IV was 17 years old when he vanished on March 6, 2015, while walking his two dogs near Tidwell Road in north Houston. The dogs were later found, but Rudy was not located.

An electric billboard was put up in 2017 to help find him. Authorities said that Farias was diagnosed with depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety.

But on Sunday, Farias’ family and the Texas Center of the Missing said that Rudy, now 25, has been found safe and sound.

“Please continue to keep his family in your prayers as Rudy recovers in the hospital,” the agency wrote.

His family says he is in the hospital being treated for several injuries and is in “bad shape.”

According to family members who spoke to the local ABC affiliate, Farias IV was found unresponsive outside of a church.

It’s not yet clear what led to the teen’s disappearance or where he has been for nearly a decade.