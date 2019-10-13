Mini police cruisers donated to children’s hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts charity is teaming up with police departments to put smiles on the faces of patients at Boston Children’s Hospital.

‘Bob the Bike Man’, known for his charitable efforts through the Pedal Thru youth program and local police departments donated miniature Power Wheels police cruisers to the hospital. Now, instead of having to walk or be pushed in a wheelchair, children can have fun and ride in style.

“I think if you were a kid going to chemo or something else and you’re scared, and you walk outside your room and you see one of these Power Wheels you get to ride, versus being put in a wheelchair or being escorted down there on your own… I think this would ease them a bit,” Robert Charland, aka ‘Bob the Bike Man’ said.

Officers said the cruiser donations are a great way to connect to the community and with other police departments.

“It’s nice to have something to look forward to,” Officer Cody Guilbault said. “Something to make people smile, something to bring us together. You know it’s easy to get lost in the stress, so when you do something like this, it unites everybody.”