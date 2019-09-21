Millions flood streets as climate strike protests hit cities worldwide

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC NEWS) – Crowds of children flooded the streets of major cities in a global show of force Friday to demand action on climate change, with many young people skipping school in protest and sharing a unified message aimed at world leaders.

“No matter how many times they try to ignore the issue, you can see every teenager in the area is here,” said Isha Venturi, a 15-year-old high school sophomore from New Jersey who joined tens of thousands in New York’s lower Manhattan taking part in a second “Global Climate Strike.”

A climate strike is being held Saturday in Savannah at 11 a.m. News 3 will be downtown covering the strike. Stay with us for updates.

