Thousands rally behind Trump, believing he won election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fervent supporters of President Donald Trump rallied in Washington on Saturday behind his spurious claim of a stolen election and swarmed his motorcade when he detoured for a drive-by on his way out of town.

“I just want to keep up his spirits and let him know we support him,” one loyalist, Anthony Whittaker of Winchester, Virginia, said from outside the Supreme Court, where a few thousand assembled after a march along Pennsylvania Avenue from Freedom Plaza, near the White House.

A week after the presidential race was called for Democrat Joe Biden, their fury at the prospect of a transfer of executive power showed no signs of abating, taking a cue from a president unrelenting in asserting he won an election he actually lost.

Trump persists even though a broad coalition of top government and industry officials has declared that the Nov. 3 voting and the following count unfolded smoothly with no more than the usual minor hiccups — “the most secure in American history,” they said, repudiating his efforts to undermine the integrity of the contest.

The crowd was beginning to gather in the morning when cheers rang out as Trump’s limousine neared Freedom Plaza. People lined both sides of the street. Some stood just a few feet away from Trump’s vehicle; others showed their enthusiasm by running along with the caravan.

They chanted “USA, USA” and “four more years,” and many carried American flags and signs to show their displeasure with the vote tally. After making the short detour for the slow drive around the site, the motorcade headed to the president’s Virginia golf club.

Among the speakers was a Georgia Republican newly elected to the U.S. House. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has expressed racist views and support for QAnon conspiracy theories, urged people to march peacefully toward the Supreme Court.

The marchers included members of the Proud Boys, a neo-fascist group known for street brawling with ideological opponents at political rallies.

The march was largely peaceful, with some tension along the margins as counterdemonstrators heckled the Trump supporters with chants of “You lost!”

The “Million MAGA March” was heavily promoted on social media, raising concerns that it could spark conflict with anti-Trump demonstrators, who have gathered near the White House in Black Lives Matter Plaza for weeks.

In preparation, police closed off wide swaths of downtown, where many stores and offices have been boarded up since Election Day. Chris Rodriguez, director of the city’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, said the police were experienced at keeping the peace.

The issues that Trump’s campaign and its allies have pointed to are typical in every election: problems with signatures, secrecy envelopes and postal marks on mail-in ballots, as well as the potential for a small number of ballots miscast or lost. With Biden leading Trump by wide margins in key battleground states, none of those issues would have any impact on the outcome of the election.

Trump’s campaign has also filed legal challenges complaining that their poll watchers were unable to scrutinize the voting process. Many of those challenges have been tossed out by judges, some within hours of their filing.

A former administration official, Sebastian Gorka, whipped up the crowd by the Supreme Court by saying, “We can win because he did win.” But, he added, “It’s going to be tough.”

Previous story, by KXAN, below.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) — Exactly one week after now President-elect Joe Biden was announced the projected winner of the 2020 Presidential Election, supporters of Pres. Donald Trump are expected to flock to the nation’s capitol to protest the results.

The rallies come after a week of still unproven — and even discredited — claims by Trump and his supporters alike that millions of fraudulent votes were cast in favor of Biden.

The Washington Post reports demonstrators began arriving near the White House on Friday afternoon, and says the group included white nationalists. A video of Infowars founder and known conspiracy theorist Alex Jones also circulated online, showing Jones leading a caravan of protesters holding guns en route to the Capitol.

Lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign in several key states where Biden won have repeatedly been ruled against or dismissed entirely in the past week. On Friday, judges in Pennsylvania — the state that handed Biden the presidency — ruled against several lawsuits that hoped to have nearly 9,000 mail-in ballots tossed out.

Elsewhere, lawsuits in states like Georgia and Michigan have also been thrown out, with votes disputed by Trump’s campaign ultimately being ruled as valid.

Earlier this week, the New York Times reached out to election officials in all 50 states, all of whom explained there was zero evidence of fraud in any state.

Additionally, on Thursday, members of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, backed up the continued failure to find evidence of fraud, saying:

“The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history. Right now, across the country, election officials are reviewing and double checking the entire election process prior to finalizing the result.”

The agency further elaborated that elaborate measures were taken to ensure security, including pre-election testing and state certification. CISA called claims made by Trump and supporters “unfounded” and “opportunities for misinformation.”

“There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised,” the agency wrote definitely.