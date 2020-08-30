Millennials buying ‘cheap, old houses’ from popular Instagram account

(NBC News) – Now that remote work is more common, a growing number of people are having second thoughts about where they live.

Some are finding cheap, old houses on social media and paying as little as $10,000 for historic fixer-uppers. Betsy Sweeny’s new dream home in West Virginia didn’t break the bank.

“The purchase price of my home was $18,500,” Sweeny said.

Sweeny found the listing on the “Cheap Old Houses” Instagram feed. It features homes under $100,000.

“I never expected we would have 1.2 million followers,” Elizabeth Finkelstein, founder of Cheap Old Houses, said.

The account’s following has been growing since the start of the pandemic, especially from remote-working millennials.

“They’re more likely to take the kind of risk move across the country and buy a house based on Instagram, which by the way many people have done,” Finkelstein said.

Brittany and Dave Rademacher bought their home in Potterville, Michigan after seeing it on Cheap Old Houses.

“We want to be part of the story, there’s so much history in these homes so much character that’s involved with a lot of old homes,” Brittany said.

The vintage farmhouse on 20 acres is a labor of love for the new homeowners, who are putting in a lot of elbow grease before they can move in.

“The project will always go longer than the time frame that you have for it,” Dave said.

For the growing Cheap Old Houses movement, saving historic homes is well worth the hassle.