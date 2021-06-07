Miami police: Boyfriend kills woman, teen, wounds 3 others

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — Police say a woman and a 15-year-old were fatally shot and three others were wounded by the woman’s boyfriend early Monday at an apartment complex south of Miami.

News outlets report the man later killed himself as officers tried to negotiate with him.

Miami-Dade Police say the other victims are ages 18, 16 and 11.

Authorities say the 11-year-old girl was in critical condition.

The 16-year-old boy was in stable condition at a different hospital.

The condition of the 18-year-old was not released.

Police haven’t described any other details as they investigate the crimes, which happened at an apartment complex near the Homestead Air Reserve Base.