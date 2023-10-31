KENNER, La. (WGNO) — TSA made a “fishy” discovery at the New Orleans airport earlier this month.

A pound of methamphetamine was discovered inside a container of seafood boil at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, according to TSA.

TSA officers reported finding the meth in a gallon bag wrapped in painters’ tape inside a jar of seafood seasoning as someone tried to bring it through security.

They said the container appeared to have the factory-sealed paper re-glued to the jar, sharing these photos of the discovery.

(Courtesy: Transportation Security Administration)

TSA posted on Instagram, “It’s never a well-seasoned plan to tuck away a pound of meth anywhere, let alone in your zesty cookout powder.”

Officers don’t search for illegal drugs, but if they’re found, they must refer the matter to law enforcement, TSA explained.

They said the passenger in this case was arrested and faces federal charges.

This is just the latest strange discovery by TSA agents.

A “suspicious” skull found in checked luggage at the Salt Lake City International Airport last month brought the entire system to a screeching halt for two hours. A passenger with a “vampire straw” was arrested at Logan International Airport in Boston after TSA found the self-defense device. And, of course, there was the cat that went through the X-ray machine at Norfolk International Airport in Virginia earlier this year.