Mega Millions $430 million jackpot up for grabs tonight

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Friday night lottery officials draw numbers for Mega Millions’ $430 million jackpot.

The cash option is $291 million.

According to lottery officials, this is the second time the Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed $400 million during the month of May.

The last winning Mega Millions jackpot was on February 16.

Two Mega Millions jackpots have been won in 2021. The first, a $1.05 billion prize on January 22, was won by a group of players in Michigan.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 303 million.

The drawing takes place at 11:00 p.m. (ET)