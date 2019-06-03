National News

Mass shooting in Virginia reignites gun debate

By:

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 10:59 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 10:59 AM EDT

Mass shooting in Virginia reignites gun debate

(NBC News) -- Friday's mass shooting in Virginia Beach is reigniting debate over gun laws.

Twelve people were killed when a city employee opened fire in a government building.  

The gunman, 40-year-old DeWayne Craddock, was later killed in a gun battle with police.  Investigators say he purchased the handguns he'd used in the attack legally.

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said Sunday that more laws aren't the solution.

"We're never going to protect everybody against everybody who is  deranged, insane."

Presidential candidates, however, are calling for action.

Senator Corey Booker is pitching a federal license that would require fingerprints, an interview and a safety course.

"It's common sense, evidence-based things that we can do to lower gun violence," Booker said.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/31860f4

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More News

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center