Mass shooting in Virginia reignites gun debate

(NBC News) -- Friday's mass shooting in Virginia Beach is reigniting debate over gun laws.

Twelve people were killed when a city employee opened fire in a government building.

The gunman, 40-year-old DeWayne Craddock, was later killed in a gun battle with police. Investigators say he purchased the handguns he'd used in the attack legally.

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said Sunday that more laws aren't the solution.

"We're never going to protect everybody against everybody who is deranged, insane."

Presidential candidates, however, are calling for action.

Senator Corey Booker is pitching a federal license that would require fingerprints, an interview and a safety course.

"It's common sense, evidence-based things that we can do to lower gun violence," Booker said.

