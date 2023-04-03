(The Hill) – Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) defended calling Democrats “pedophiles” in a new interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes” Sunday, eliciting eye-rolls from correspondent Lesley Stahl.

Stahl asked Greene about what she called “over-the-top” comments, such as saying that “Democrats are a party of pedophiles.”

“I would definitely say so,” Greene responded. “They support grooming children.”

“They are not pedophiles,” Stahl responded. “Why would you say that?”

“Democrats support — even Joe Biden the president himself — supports children being sexualized, having transgender surgeries,” Greene responded. “Sexualizing children is what pedophiles do to children.”

Greene’s response elicited an eye roll from Stahl, who sighed and said “wow,” before asking her next question: whether the congresswoman might fight for what she believed without name calling and personal attacks.

“I would ask the same question to the other side. Because all they’ve done is call me names and insult me nonstop since I’ve been here,” Greene said.

“They call me racist. They call me anti-semitic, which is not true. I’m not calling anyone names. I’m calling out the truth basically,” she added.

Greene has been called out for controversial comments such as saying in April that any senator who voted to confirm Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first black woman on the high court, was “pro-pedophile just like she is.”

She touched a nerve on both sides of the political aisle in February when she called for a national divorce, writing “From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done.”

And she has peddled false claims about the 2020 election, COVID-19 vaccines and immigrants arriving at the southern border. Greene has also repeatedly taken aim at gender-affirming care for trans youth and introduced the “Protect Children’s Innocence Act,” a bill that would outlaw more than a dozen medical interventions for trans youth.

The congresswoman said in late February that she was “attacked” by an “insane” woman at a restaurant, while she was working with her staff.

“People used to respect others even if they had different views. But not anymore,” Greene added in her tweet at the time. “Our country is gone.”