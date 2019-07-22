Man directly struck by lightning at Florida beach, 7 others injured

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was directly struck by lightning during a storm on a Florida beach on Sunday.

Clearwater Beach City officials said eight people were affected by the strike, and the man who was directly hit went into cardiac arrest.

The incident happened near Frenchy’s Rockaway Grill, located at 7 Rockaway Street. Beach goers said the strike sounded like an explosion.

Four people were taken to Morton Plant Hospital, and one person was taken to Tampa General Hospital with burns. Three others refused treatment.

The man is reportedly in critical condition.